The Interview

FRANCE 24’s Marc Perelman interviewed London Mayor Sadiq Khan in Buenos Aires, where he is chairing the C40 World Mayors Summit. The conference is focused on finding concrete, local solutions for the fight against climate change. The London mayor said he aims to keep alive the 2015 Paris agreement target of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5° Celsius.

“The gathering in Buenos Aires is the biggest gathering of mayors ever,” Khan declared enthusiastically. The London mayor is hoping to work on solutions for the problem of climate change.

Khan said that mayors in attendance plan to create 50 million “green good jobs” over the next seven years to make the transition from the fossil fuels to more environmentally friendly new energies.

He said that he was also proud to announce $1.5 billion in support for cities in the global south.

Ex-PM Johnson not ‘the answer’ to UK instability

Khan also addressed British Prime Minister Liz Truss’s resignation just after 45 days in office, which he said “surprised” him. Khan said he was “proud” to be British but also "embarrassed" of the current instability in his country.

“The behavior of successive politicians has made my country a laughingstock around the world," said the Labour party politician. "We should have a general election to give the British public the chance to vote for a fresh start."

"I think the answer to the problem that my country faces is not Boris Johnson," Khan also added, amid talk of a potential comeback for the former prime minister.

