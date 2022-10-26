The Interview

In an interview with FRANCE 24, the US special envoy for Iran announced "a slew of new sanctions" on Iranian officials who are "directly involved" in the current deadly crackdown on protesters. Robert Malley was speaking 40 days after the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a young woman arrested for improperly wearing her headscarf and whose shocking fate set off a wave of anti-regime demonstrations in Iran.

Asked about the stalled, indirect talks to revive the 2015 nuclear Iran deal, Malley said that they are "not on the agenda", adding that "there's been no movement since September".

The US special envoy for Iran also addressed the issue of Iranian-made drones being used by Russia in the war in Ukraine. He said his message to Iran was: "Stop killing your people and stop transferring drones to Russia to kill Ukrainians".

