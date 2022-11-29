Human rights defender Bianca Jagger asks Pope Francis to 'condemn' regime in Nicaragua

11:05 THE INTERVIEW © FRANCE 24

The human rights defender Bianca Jagger continues her battle against the political repression of the Ortega regime in Nicaragua, where she was born. Several bishops and priests are incarcerated in Nicaragua, where the Catholic Church is suspected of supporting the opposition. In an interview with FRANCE 24, Jagger appealed directly to Pope Francis, asking him to "condemn" the acts of President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, Ortega's wife. She also urged the international community to "impose serious sanctions" on the regime, saying it is committing "crimes against humanity".