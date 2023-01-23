The Interview

'Putin will never press the nuclear button,' says top Ukrainian official

As Ukraine asks the West for hundreds of modern tanks to defend itself against Russian aggression, the head of Ukraine's national security and defence council, Oleksiy Danilov, sat down with FRANCE 24 correspondent and reporter Gulliver Cragg in Kyiv. Danilov claimed that "the quicker we get help, the quicker we can solve this problem". The top security official also explained why he's convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin will not use nuclear weapons, saying: "Putin is just not the kind of person one needs to be afraid of. He'll never press the nuclear button. He's simply a coward."