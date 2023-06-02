The biggest war in Europe since 1945 has prompted several countries to try to speed up their integration with the West. Those include Ukraine itself but also nations in the western Balkans, as well as Moldova and Georgia, which has been knocking on NATO's door for many years. The former Soviet Republic applied for EU membership in March 2022, although it has not yet been given candidate status. Our guest on The Interview is Salome Zurabishvili, the president of Georgia.

A longstanding champion of Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations, Zurabishvili argues her ambitions are being undermined by the current government in Tbilisi. Just a few days ago, Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that a NATO enlargement was one of the reasons for the war in Ukraine – a stark contrast to Zurabishvili’s own opinions.

“I’m representing first of all the Georgian constitution, which states that all state institutions – so maybe he (Garibashvili) should read it – should do everything possible in their capacities to move the country towards Euro-Atlantic integration,” she said.

Zurabishvili also commented on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent order to resume direct flights between Moscow and Tbilisi, and abolishing visa requirements for Georgian nationals travelling to Russia. “Provocation,” she said.

“I don’t want Russian provocations to be played (out) at this time and age when we are moving towards the decision on (EU) candidacy.”

The Georgian president also spoke about Georgians’ view on gender equality and LGBT+ issues, noting that although her country may be seen as very traditionalist, “society is moving very, very fast”.

