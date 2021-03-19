The world this week

Forget niceties, there won't even be a final communiqué when China and the U-S wrap up two days of talks in Anchorage, Alaska. The first face-to-face sit down between the Biden administration and top envoys of Xi Jinping was never going to be a love-in when preceded the day before by sanctions against 24 top Chinese officials over the crackdown in Hong Kong. Once again, the new U-S president making sure superpower rivals past, present and future get the message that he's not his predecessor.

Advertising

It's a tale of two continents: Covid cases dropping dramatically in the US as they rise alarmingly in Europe. New strains tearing through the population as E-U nations lag in the rollout of their vaccination campaigns.

On that score, 37 suspicious cases of blood clotting out of 17 million jabs enough for a temporary stop then restart on AstraZeneca's vaccine... a four-day delay that adds a new layer of uncertainty:

That was Thursday. Finland's now hit pause on AstraZeneca while it reviews two suspicious cases... Unsafe for some, not enough for others. The European Union threatening an export ban on nations that don't honor their commitments: well, one in particular.

In the meantime, four more weeks of lockdown for Paris and surrounding areas hardest hit by the latest Covid spike preceded by a run on train stations as those better off plot their escape... The government trying its darndest to avoid the kind of hard, blanket national lockdown of a year ago.

When talking about Covid, of late authorities in Tanzania had to watch their words around the boss. John Magufuli died this week at 61 after weeks of furious denials that despite a three-week absence from the public eye, that he was ill.

Taking the oath of office this Friday vice-president Samia Suluhu Hassan becomes the country's first female head of state and the first president from the semi-autonomous region of Zanzibar which is 99-percent Muslim...

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe