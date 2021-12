How a student performance for Brazil's ex-president Lula was hijacked online

A video has been widely shared in pro-Bolsonaro circles on Brazilian social media. It claims to show Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva being insulted by Parisian students during a Batucada performance, while on the French leg of his European tour. We explore how the performance was hijacked and twisted by rival political supporters.