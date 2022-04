No, Elon Musk did not reinstate Donald Trump on Twitter

After Elon Musk's $44 billion bid to buy Twitter was accepted, rumours exploded that Musk had reinstated former US president Donald Trump on the platform. However, Trump's Twitter account is still suspended. Meanwhile, in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial, Heard's legal team is getting grilled in the court of public opinion over her use of concealer. We tell you more in this edition of Truth or Fake.