Uvalde school shooting: Debunking claims that CNN and NBC aired staged interviews

Some users are claiming that US channels CNN & NBC News presented two different men as the father of the same Uvalde school shooting victim. We show you why this claim is bogus. Meanwhile in other news, some users mistakenly believe that the colours of the Ukrainian flag have been added to the Pride flag. We tell you more in this edition of Truth or Fake.