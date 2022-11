Elon Musk tweets, then deletes conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi attack

05:37 TRUTH OR FAKE © FRANCE 24

Some web users are falsely claiming that Paul Pelosi and the suspect who attacked him are gay lovers. Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, tweeted then deleted this unfounded conspiracy theory published by the Santa Monica Observer. Also, did Musk fire an employee on a live Joe Rogan show? We tell you more in this edition of Truth or Fake.