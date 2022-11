No, this video does not show a massive police roadblock on election day in Brazil

Some pro-Lula social media users are sharing a video that claims to show roadblocks by Brazilian highway police preventing voters from going to the polls on Sunday. While there were police roadblocks that delayed voters that day, this video in particular has nothing to do with elections in Brazil. We tell you more in this edition of Truth or Fake.