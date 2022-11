No, Obama was not interrupted with an anti-Biden chant during a Detroit rally

A viral video on Twitter claims to show Barack Obama being interrupted by anti-Joe Biden chants from the audience during a Democratic campaign rally in Detroit. The former president was indeed interrupted by a heckler during his speech, but the interruption had nothing to do with Biden. We tell you more in this edition of Truth or Fake.