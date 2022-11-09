Truth or Fake

No, Arizona's Maricopa County voting machine fiasco is not evidence of voter fraud

During the US midterm elections, not everything went smoothly for voters in Maricopa County, Arizona. In the early hours of Election Day, at least 20 percent of voting machines in the county experienced technical problems. Right-wing media and angry voters were quick to spread misinformation on the issue. We tell you more in this edition of Truth or Fake. 

