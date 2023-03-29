Truth or Fake

Nashville school shooting: Conspiracy theories emerge on shooter's shoes

By: Catalina Marchant de Abreu Follow

Following the Nashville mass shooting where six people were tragically shot dead at a school, conspiracy theorists began spreading fake claims that the shooting was staged by law enforcement officials. These users claim that the shooter was wearing "Pumas going in and Vans going out". We tell you more in this edition of Truth or Fake. 

