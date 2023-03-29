Nashville school shooting: Conspiracy theories emerge on shooter's shoes
Issued on:
Following the Nashville mass shooting where six people were tragically shot dead at a school, conspiracy theorists began spreading fake claims that the shooting was staged by law enforcement officials. These users claim that the shooter was wearing "Pumas going in and Vans going out". We tell you more in this edition of Truth or Fake.
Advertising
>> Shooter at Nashville primary school kills 3 children, 3 adults
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe