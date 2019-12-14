The world this week

FRANCE 24 journalists go to London to analyse the 'Blue Wave' of electoral gains for Boris Johnson's party, which the British PM cites as a renewed mandate for Brexit, as well as the Labour party's losses and its leader Jeremy Corbyn's future.

Johnson's Conservatives will occupy 365 out of 660 seats in the new parliament, with Labour falling to 203 in its worst election result since 1935. Conservatives won seats in Labour’s traditional heartlands in the Midlands and northeast regions of England in a massive political shift.

The pro-Remain Liberal Democrats fell to 11 seats and lost leader Jo Swinson, whereas the Scottish National Party rose to 48 seats with its leader, Nicola Sturgeon, calling for a second referendum on Scotland’s independence from the UK.

With his party’s majority, Johnson will be able to get the deal he made with Brussels through parliament in time to meet the next Brexit deadline of January 31.

Click on the player above for all the analysis from London.



