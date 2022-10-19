UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigns after misuse of personal email

Britain's Secretary of State for the Home Department Suella Braverman walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain on October 18, 2022.

British interior minister Suella Braverman said on Wednesday she had resigned after sending an official document from her personal email in a "technical infringement" of government rules. Former transport minister Grant Shapps has been appointed interior minister in her place.

"I have made a mistake, I accept responsibility; I resign," she said in a letter to Prime Minister Liz Truss posted on Twitter. Braverman also said she had "serious concerns" about the government's commitment to honouring promises it made to voters at the last election.

It was not immediately clear whether she quit or was fired.

Braverman, appointed less than two months ago, is a popular figure on the ruling Conservative Party’s right wing and a champion of more restrictive immigration policies.

The shakeup comes as Truss faced down a hostile opposition and fury from her own Conservative Party over her botched economic plan.

Truss attended her first session of Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday since newly appointed Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt ripped up the tax-cutting package unveiled by her new government less than a month ago.

She apologised to Parliament and admitted she had made mistakes during her short tenure as the UK's head of government, but insisted that by changing course she had “taken responsibility and made the right decisions in the interest of the country’s economic stability".

Opposition lawmakers shouted “Resign!” as she spoke.

Asked by opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, “Why is she still here?” Truss retorted: “I am a fighter and not a quitter. I have acted in the national interest to make sure that we have economic stability.”

