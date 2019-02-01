‘Night of Ideas’: Europe takes centre stage at French Institute in London

With the deadline for Brexit swiftly approaching, the main theme of this year’s Night of Ideas in London was very apropos: Europe.

The Night of Ideas – a free, worldwide philosophy festival organised by the Institut de France – was first launched in 2016 as a way to explore important issues through a series of debates, performances and film screenings.

This year’s event in London drew a host of prominent figures, including former French environment minister Nicolas Hulot, French filmmaker Cédric Klapisch and British illustrator Chris Riddell. In addition to Europe, the evening also focused on the environment and climate change.