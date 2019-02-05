French parliament to vote on controversial 'anti-riot' bill

The French National Assembly is set to vote Tuesday on a draft law that would allow prefects, or local state security officials, to impose a ban on people deemed to be a threat to public safety. The move comes in the wake of violent “Yellow Vest” protests that have gripped France. Concerned about the police reaction to the protests, Council of Europe Human Rights Commissioner Dunja Mijatovic has warned of a civil rights threat in the bill under debate in the French parliament. The bill, championed by French President Emmanuel Macron's government, is aimed at troublemakers who use protests to attack police. Initially proposed by a conservative lawmaker, the bill has since been amended to soften some measures seen as possibly endangering civil liberties. But FRANCE 24’s Armen Georgian explains that critics warn that the bill is an attack on the rule of law.