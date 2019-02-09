French port city of Calais prepares for no-deal Brexit

Nearly 2 million lorries pass through the port of Calais every year. It is a vital supply route between continental Europe and the UK, and consequently the prospect of no deal Brexit is taken very seriously there. Planning started nearly a year ago, and now building work has too. The port terminal's boss, Jean-Marc Puisesseau, is adamant that they will meet the tight deadline: "on March 29, the port of Calais will be ready", he told FRANCE 24's Catherine Norris-Trent. He insists that outbound traffic will be fine as long as drivers arrive with their paperwork ready. Nevertheless, for businesses, there are still many uncertainties about how they would continue to trade with the other side of the channel in the event of a no deal outcome.