Crossing a border to go to school: Venezuelan children’s daily commute to Colombia

The Venezuelan crisis has affected many aspects of life in the country including schooling, with teachers on strike over pay. Schools across the border in Colombia have seen a sudden increase in demand for places. In one school in Cucuta, on the Colombian side of the border, the majority of students are Venezuelans who walk every day across the frontier to get there. The border has become a focal point in Venezuela's political crisis, as self-declared president Juan Guaido has set February 23 as the date for bringing in badly needed US assistance that has been warehoused in Colombia. More than two million people have fled the country's soaring hyperinflation and severe food and medical shortages over the last two years. President Nicolas Maduro, who still enjoys the military’s support, has rejected the US aid, claiming it is part of a conspiracy to overthrow him.