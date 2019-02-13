Kenyan activist's family fear cover-up after body found

The family of a Kenyan activist who went missing for a week before turning up dead have questioned police claims she died of a botched abortion, and demanded an autopsy. Caroline Mwatha went missing last Wednesday, prompting Amnesty International to raise the alarm over her disappearance, given her sensitive work lobbying against extra-judicial killings by police. Police announced on Tuesday she had been found at a Nairobi mortuary, and that investigations had shown "the intended abortion of a five-month old pregnancy". Her colleagues call the discovery suspicious — they’d visited the morgue in their search and are afraid she was silenced because of her work. In 2018, 21 young people in Nairobi's Dandora suburb, where Mwatha lived, were reportedly killed by police, according to data collected by the activist and her colleagues. But there have been no official investigations into the deaths.