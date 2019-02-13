Nigerian voters worried about economy as they head to polls

Nigerians are feeling economic pressure, and the elections on February 16 will give them a chance to make their concerns known.

Nigeria is suffering its worst economic crisis in years. The country fell into recession in 2016 for the first time in more than a decade amid falling oil prices. Economic growth has since recovered, but middle class Nigerians still struggle to make ends meet, even with two wage earners. With half the population living in poverty, voters are likely to express their frustrations at the polls.