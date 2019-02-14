Nigeria presidential candidates sign 'peace accord' ahead of vote

Quoting former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar said, “My ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian.” Incumbent Muhammadu Buhari, vying for a second term, said, “We’ll vote according to parties but in the end the only real party is Nigeria, our country.” The two men joined other candidates on Wednesday to sign a "peace accord" calling on their respective supporters "to refrain from violence or any acts that may in any way jeopardise our collective vision of a free, fair and credible election". They added, "We also pledge to respect the outcome of free, fair and credible elections." Thursday marks the last day of Nigeria’s presidential election campaign. Some 84 million people are registered to vote on Saturday in presidential and parliamentary elections. Nigerian elections have been violent in the past, although the last one, in 2015, was relatively peaceful. In Lagos, FRANCE 24’s Anna Cunningham reports.