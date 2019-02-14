Nigerian elections: Has the country's economy improved under Buhari?

Nigeria has banned the import of rice, but it's a strict move which is beginning to benefit factories like this in Kano. FRANCE 24's Anna Cunningham visited a plant where they process 350,000 tonnes of rice every day. This business has an estimated turnover of anything between five and eleven million euros a year, a huge profit in a part of Nigeria that largely remains impoverished. Being based in the north, with close access to rice farmers has been key. Northern Nigeria is much less industrialised than the South. But in Kano a lot of businesses are begining to gravitate towards food processing. This company makes plastic food bags. Like other businesses it has benefited from the improved security situation, in a city that no longer has multiple checkpoints.