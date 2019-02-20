In Burkina Faso, humanitarian camps house tens of thousands displaced by fighting

As Burkina Faso takes over the presidency of the G5 Sahel group of nations, the landlocked country is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. More than 100,000 people are displaced in the country according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, forcing the authorities to roll out emergency assistance measures. Some have fled their villages following ethnic clashes, while others are victims of terrorism. FRANCE 24 visited a camp for internally displaced people in Foubé, located 150 kilometres from the capital Ouagadougou, in the heart of the bush. To cope with an ever-increasing population, food is carefully rationed in the camp, though stocks are runnning dangerously low. Watch the report by Kalidou Sy, Bangaly Touré and Emmanuelle Landais.