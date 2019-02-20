Its leaders barred from running, Senegal opposition says election is 'fixed' (Part 3 of 5)

Senegal’s opposition has deplored the sidelining of President Macky Sall's two biggest political opponents: Khalifa Sall, Dakar's former mayor, and Karim Wade, the son of former president Abdoulaye Wade. Both were convicted of misusing public funds and consequently barred from running in Sunday’s presidential election. Their supporters claim it is a political plot designed to ensure Sall wins a second term in office while the government insists that justice is independent in the country. Despite being taken out of the running, the two opposition figures still plan to make their voices heard in the upcoming vote. Our correspondents Sarah Sakho and William de Lesseux report.