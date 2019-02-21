Senegal’s presidential hopefuls vie for religious vote on campaign trail

In Senegal, religious leaders from the main Muslim brotherhoods wield considerable influence on everyday life – including in the political sphere. Brotherhoods such as the Mouride, the Tidiane or the Layene stopped voicing support for specific candidates three decades ago. But their powerful influence remains considerable in a country where 95% of the population is Muslim. No election campaign is complete without party candidates seeking an audience with religious leaders and asking for prayers and advice – all in the hope of securing the votes of their followers. In the fourth of five special reports on Sunday’s presidential election, FRANCE 24’s Sarah Sakho and William de Lesseux visit the holy city of Touba, in central Senegal, to find out how religion is playing a key part in the campaign.