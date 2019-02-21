Senegal’s presidential hopefuls vie for religious vote on campaign trail (Part 4 of 5)

In Senegal, religious leaders from the main Muslim "brotherhoods" wield considerable influence in everyday life – including the political sphere. Brotherhoods such as the Mouride, the Tidiane and the Layene stopped voicing support for specific candidates three decades ago, but their influence remains considerable in a country where 95% of the population is Muslim. No election campaign is complete without party candidates seeking an audience with religious leaders and asking for prayers and advice, all in the hope of securing the votes of their followers. In the fourth of five special reports on Sunday’s presidential election, FRANCE 24’s Sarah Sakho and William de Lesseux visit the holy city of Touba in central Senegal to find out how religion is playing a key part in the campaign.