Senegal’s jobless youth voice grievances ahead of presidential vote

With one in two job seekers aged under 35, youth unemployment has emerged as a sensitive issue in Senegal’s election campaign. Economic growth has risen threefold under incumbent President Macky Sall, who is seeking a second term in Sunday’s vote. But many young voters say growth has failed to translate into work prospects. And, surprisingly, the hardest hit are often the most qualified. Young voters feature prominently in the campaign pledges put forward by Sall and his four challengers, all of whom have vowed to slash youth unemployment. In the last of five reports on Senegal's election, FRANCE 24’s Sarah Sakho and William de Lesseux visit the northern city of Saint-Louis and the University of Dakar, in the Senegalese capital, to take young voters’ pulse ahead of the election.