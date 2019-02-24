Long lines at polling stations as Senegalese head to the polls

Senegalese voters are heading to the polls Sunday in an election that incumbent President Macky Sall is tipped to win after his main challengers were banned from running. His two biggest rivals in the first-round vote in the West African nation -- popular former Dakar mayor Khalifa Sall and Karim Wade, the son of the previous president -- were disqualified after corruption convictions in trials questioned by rights groups. President Sall, a former geologist who first took the presidency in 2012 after beating his former political mentor Wade, campaigned for a second term pitching his "Emerging Senegal" infrastructure project to boost economic growth.