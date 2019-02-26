Schools struggle to cope amid widespread shortages in Venezuela

As the political crisis in Venezuela continues, the country has been hit by shortages of every kind, including food, water and medicine. FRANCE 24’s Rascale Mariani and Kevin Joudan visit an elementary school in the capital Caracas to see how teachers and students are coping.

Like many in Venezuela, the students at this school have been deeply affected by the ongoing economic and political crisis. Since 2015, more than three million people have fled the country. Many have left in search of work in nearby countries, such as Peru and Colombia, to support their families back home.

When teacher Marta Piñango asks her students how many of them have parents abroad, a flurry of hands rise. “Mine, mine!” the children clamour.

For many students, the school has become a safe haven. At a time when food and medicine is increasingly scarce, they are guaranteed there breakfast and a snack. In addition to some government funding, the institution receives money from a Catholic organisation, as well as NGOs and the UN.

Click on the player above to watch FRANCE 24's full report.