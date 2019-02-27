Le Beverley: France’s last pornographic movie theatre closes its doors

Hidden in a narrow side street in the heart of Paris, Le Beverley has unapologetically offered non-stop showings of pornographic films for decades. However, France’s last pornographic movie theatre shut its doors last weekend, marking the end of an era.

The theatre held its last screening on Saturday, which was traditionally “couple’s night”.



Afterwards, owner Maurice Laroche stayed behind to sell off old films, posters, seats and other memorabilia.

“It was an almost wholesome outpost showing vintage porn, by which I mean films shot on celluloid in the 1960s and 70s and into the 80s, which like the porn films of the 1910s and 20s were kind of sweet” FRANCE 24’s film critic Lisa Nesselson said.

“The films were run through a real 35mm projector and are falling to pieces, so when they are gone that will be the end of the tale of a woman borrowing a cup of sugar from the neighbour and getting more than she bargained for,” Nesselson said.