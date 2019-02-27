Mounting pressure on Trump, Kim to reach concrete deal at nuclear summit

As US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un prepare to meet for a second summit on Wednesday, FRANCE 24's International Affairs Editor Douglas Herbert gives his analysis of events.

Trump and Kim will meet at the Metropole Hotel at 6:30 p.m. (1130 GMT) for a 20-minute, one-on-one chat followed by a dinner with aides, the White House said.

Trump is expected to be accompanied by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. Kim will be joined by his top envoy, Kim Yong Chol, and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.

The two leaders are facing increasing pressure to agree on specific measures after a first summit in Singapore last June ended with great fanfare, but little substance on the issue of North Korea’s nuclear weapons.