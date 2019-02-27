Pakistan is '100% responsible for where we are right now', India's ambassador tells FRANCE 24

India's ambassador to France, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, told FRANCE 24 on Wednesday that Pakistan is "100 percent responsible for where we are right now", saying there is zero evidence that Islamabad has taken action against terror groups.

We want to see “deeds on the ground” that Islamabad is taking action on what Ambassador Kwatra called the “factories of terror which operate out of Pakistan”.

“As of now there is no evidence,” he said.

He noted a February 14 terror attack that left more than 40 Indian paramilitary police dead when a suicide bomber rammed their bus was claimed by Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which is “headquartered, trained, supported” in Pakistan.

Kwatra said that India’s retaliation – air strikes targeting what it said was a camp belonging to the terror group on Tuesday – “was a pre-emptive, non-military, counter-terrorism strike”.

“Where is the escalation coming from? It’s coming from the terror factory."

Pakistan is “squarely and 100 percent responsible for where we are right now”, he said.