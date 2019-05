Exiled Sudanese return home to help build post-Bashir Sudan

Millions of Sudanese citizens have watched from afar as their country seemingly changed overnight. They've donated funds to the protest movement that toppled longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir, and now members of the Sudanese diaspora are returning to take part in this watershed moment. FRANCE 24’s reporters met some of the rights activists hoping to play a part in rebuilding their country.