Cannes 2019: Stars galore and new talent to look out for

From Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio to Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz, there will be no shortage of star power at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, which opens on May 14. But the year’s glitziest auteur celebration is also about discovering fresh new talent from around the world. Here’s a selection of the performances to watch.

Hollywood is back. After deserting the Croisette last year in favour of Venice, the big stars from Tinseltown are back with a bang for the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which runs May 14-25, with many of the biggest names in film due on the French Riviera.

The likes of Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Penelope Cruz, Bill Murray and Adam Driver – to name but a few – will be gracing the famous crimson walkway, to the delight of the all-important red-carpet photographers. They will be joining a slew of A-list French actors that includes Palme d’Or laureates Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos, and the inevitable Isabelle Huppert, who is eyeing an unprecedented third Best Actress award.

But Cannes’ unique balance of glamour and art-house cinema is a chance to showcase new talent too, with the festival’s coveted prizes often rewarding some of the lesser known quantities.

We take a look at some of this year’s most anticipated performances.