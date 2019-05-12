Sudan protests show no sign of abating amid calls for civilian govt

A month after forcing former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir from office, thousands of people are still protesting in the streets of the capital Khartoum to demand the country’s military rulers make way for a civilian government.A military council has been in power ever since Bashir was ousted on April 11. Protesters, however, have pledged to fight on until a full-fledged democracy can be established. “Power to the people, not the military,” one protester told FRANCE 24. In an effort to increase pressure on the military, protest leaders have called for a campaign of civil disobedience and a general strike starting on Monday. FRANCE 24's Nadia Massih, Karim Yahiaoui, Abdallah Malkawi reports from the streets of Khartoum.