D-Day: US veteran returns to France for first time in 75 years

Joe Brader had not been back to France since the end of World War II. On Wednesday, he was honoured in Normandy for his service during D-Day as a medical officer in the combat engineer unit for the US military.

Brader spoke of the shock and chaos as they landed on the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944.

“I thought I was going to drown. I went off a landing craft in a Jeep, and the Jeep sunk and I had to swim in," he said. "My feet hit the sand. I got to the edge of the water and I looked over to my left, and about six feet from me was the bottom half of a GI. He’d took a direct hit from the top, and it just blew him away."