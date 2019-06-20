UN human rights chief Bachelet to meet Maduro, Guaido on Venezuela visit

Skip to main content
The United Nations’ top human rights official, former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet, arrived in Venezuela on Wednesday for a visit that comes amid heightened international pressure on President Nicolás Maduro for allegedly silencing opponents with jail, torture and excessive violence. On her first visit to the crisis-wracked country, Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, is expected to meet with Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

