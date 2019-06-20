UN human rights chief Bachelet to meet Maduro, Guaido on Venezuela visit

The United Nations’ top human rights official, former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet, arrived in Venezuela on Wednesday for a visit that comes amid heightened international pressure on President Nicolás Maduro for allegedly silencing opponents with jail, torture and excessive violence. On her first visit to the crisis-wracked country, Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, is expected to meet with Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaidó.