Palestinian activist: Trump's economic plan for the Middle East an ‘attack’ on dignity

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Ali Abu Awwad, a prominent Palestinian activist and founder of the non-violence NGO Karama, said that “there’s a problem in the description of the problem” in the Trump administration’s $50 billion economic formula for Israeli-Palestinian peace.

Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, on Tuesday opened an international meeting in Bahrain by urging Palestinians, whose leaders are boycotting the event, to think outside the “traditional box” for an economic pathway that he said was a precondition for peace.

The Palestinian Authority has said that the plan is a pretext by the pro-Israel Trump administration to impose its own political solution.

Awwad agreed, saying, “It's not about the lack of economic conditions. It’s much deeper than that.” He added, “If Kushner, or any other third party, wants to help us solve the conflict, he has to be fair and promote a solution that includes all the values of our life.”

“That is why I, as a Palestinian, feel that my dignity [has been] attacked because I want Palestinian, Jewish and Israeli people to be part of the process.”