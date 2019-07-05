A not-so-warm welcome for Paris tourists?

Paris is the most visited city in the world, but with plans in place to ban tourist buses in the city centre and popular sites often overcrowded, is the city doing enough to make those who come there feel welcome?

Outside the Sacré-Coeur in Paris’s Montmartre, thousands of tourists take photos, admire the view or queue for entry on a sunny Thursday morning.

They are some of the around 50 million people who visit Paris and the surrounding region every year.

But while most are enjoying themselves, not everything is perfect.

“The queues have been huge,” says Jonathan, from Hull, England. “Like for the Louvre it was ridiculously long.”

Alex and Sarahi, from Mexico, complain that there were no staff who could speak Spanish or English to help them find their way on the train from the airport.

Paris is the most visited city on Earth and tourism is a major industry. But some think the city should be doing more to accommodate the millions of visitors who flock to the Eiffel Tower, Notre-Dame and a dozen other world-renowned sites every year.

“In certain areas we lack the infrastructure to welcome all these visitors,” says Armelle Villepelet, president of the French tour guide association the FNGIC. “Things like public toilets for example.”

And life may be about to get more difficult for Paris tourists and those whose livelihoods depend on them.

This week, Paris's deputy mayor Emmanuel Grégoire unveiled plans to stop tourist buses from going into the city centre.

“We no longer want the total anarchy of tourist buses in Paris... Buses are no longer welcome in the very heart of the city,” Grégoire told French daily Le Parisien.

For John Sabol, a tour company owner from the US, such a move could see visitors put off coming to Paris for good.

“You have to remember that these people are afraid to come overseas unless they come with an organisation,” he said.

“Once they come they'll come back time after time after time. But if you don't provide them a way to come as a group, they'll never come back because they never came in the first place.”