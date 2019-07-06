Rival rallies, UN rebuke mark Venezuela Independence Day

President Nicolás Maduro oversaw a grand military parade to mark Venezuela's independence day on Friday, revelling in his might as commander in chief. The embattled socialist leader is under mounting criticism for using brutal tactics to crush his opponents, the latest from a scathing report by the UN's human rights chief. Meanwhile, opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who is trying to oust Maduro and has the backing of more than 50 nations, including the US, led a rival march across town in Caracas on Friday.