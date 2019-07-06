Skip to main content
Live
#Algeria
#WomensFootballWorldCup
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Rival rallies, UN rebuke mark Venezuela Independence Day

Date created : Latest update :

President Nicolás Maduro oversaw a grand military parade to mark Venezuela's independence day on Friday, revelling in his might as commander in chief. The embattled socialist leader is under mounting criticism for using brutal tactics to crush his opponents, the latest from a scathing report by the UN's human rights chief. Meanwhile, opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who is trying to oust Maduro and has the backing of more than 50 nations, including the US, led a rival march across town in Caracas on Friday.

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.