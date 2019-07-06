Southern California rattled again as 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits northeast of LA

On Friday, Southern California's largest earthquake in two decades, registering at 7.1 in magnitude, rattled residents less than 48 hours after another tremor struck the same area.

The shallow earthquake hit a sparsely populated area near the small town of Ridgecrest, around 240 kilometers northeast of Los Angeles, where the quake was also felt.

With details of the impact still scarce, no deaths had been reported late Friday evening, but there were reports of damage including fires.