Tour guides warn against banning tour buses from Paris city centre

The French capital plans to ban tourist buses from the city centre and encourage visitors to adopt more eco-friendly options such as cycling, walking and public transportation. But several tour guides and operators say the move stigmatises and will drive away tourists who prefer organised tours when travelling abroad. The organisations say that, instead, the city should be looking at ways to do more to help tourists.

