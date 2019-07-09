Tour guides warn against fleet bus ban in Paris city centre
Date created : Latest update :
The French capital aims to ban tourist buses from the city centre and encourage visitors to adopt more eco-friendly options such as cycling, walking and public transportation. But several tour guides and operators say the move stigmatises a certain type of tourism and warn that people who prefer to travel overseas with an organisation will not visit or return to Paris. Instead, they say, the city of Paris should do more to help tourists.