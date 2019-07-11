Generation Identity: France’s growing direct action far-right youth group

The French far-right group Génération Identitaire (or Generation Identity in English), has made headlines in recent years with its high-profile anti-migrant stunts. Now, three of its members are standing trial over an attempted blockade in the Alps. But who are Generation Identity and what are their goals?

The group was created out of the wider far-right movement called ‘Les Identitaires’, officially becoming a separate organisation in September 2012, when its members occupied a mosque in Poitiers, western France.

Since then, it has held a number of attention-grabbing anti-migrant operations as part of its “Defend Europe” campaign.

In 2016, the group chartered a boat, initially with the intent of impeding migrant rescue ships from operating in the Mediterranean, though it later said they were there simply to “monitor” the rescue ships’ activity.

And last winter Generation Identity members gathered in the French Alps to erect a blockade in an attempt to prevent migrants getting into France from Italy.

On Thursday, the trial of three of its members who took part in the mountain blockade began in the French city of Gap. They have been charged with impersonating government officials providing an official public service and could face up to a year in prison and fines of up to 15,000 euros ($16,800).