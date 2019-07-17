Jessica Le Masurier: El Chapo sentenced to life in 'supermax' prison

Once one of the world's most powerful and notorious criminals, Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was jailed for life Wednesday -- the mandatory sentence for a host of crimes spanning a quarter-century. Guzman, the 62-year-old former co-leader of Mexico's mighty Sinaloa drug cartel, was convicted in February in US federal court on a spate of charges, including smuggling hundreds of tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana into the United States.