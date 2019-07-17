Skip to main content
Live
#Space
#Africa Cup of Nations
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Jessica Le Masurier: El Chapo sentenced to life in 'supermax' prison

Date created : Latest update :

Once one of the world's most powerful and notorious criminals, Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was jailed for life Wednesday -- the mandatory sentence for a host of crimes spanning a quarter-century. Guzman, the 62-year-old former co-leader of Mexico's mighty Sinaloa drug cartel, was convicted in February in US federal court on a spate of charges, including smuggling hundreds of tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana into the United States.

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.