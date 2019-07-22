Hunt vs Johnson: The battle for UK PM

After weeks of campaigning, members of the UK Conservative party will hold the final vote to choose their next leader and the country’s next prime minister on Monday. They must decide between the charismatic but controversial Boris Johnson or the straight-laced Jeremy Hunt. Click on the player to watch the video.

An initial field of 10 candidates has been whittled down to just two after a series of votes by Conservative MPs. Now, some 160,000 grassroots Conservative party members must vote for the man to not just lead the party to replace Theresa May as prime minister of the country at a time of deep division and uncertainty with Brexit looming.

Their decision will be announced by the party at 11am GMT on Tuesday.

Johnson, the colourful former foreign secretary, mayor of London and leader of the campaign to exit the European Union, is the strong favourite.

But Hunt has been widely cast as the “safe” option; an experienced politician who has also served as foreign secretary along with stints as health secretary and culture secretary.

That experience could count as Britain seeks to negotiate a Brexit deal with the UK and new trade deals with other international partners.