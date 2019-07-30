Search for answers in Frenchman Steve Maia Caniço’s tragic drowning

The body of Steve Maia Caniço, missing for over a month, was found in a river near Nantes in Western France Monday. But questions over his death remain unanswered, with the spotlight on French police.

Caniço disappeared on the night of June 21-22 at a rave on an island in the Loire River in Nantes as he and others celebrated France’s annual ‘Fête de la musique’.

The rave was broken up by police in the early hours of the morning. Party-goers allege police used tear-gas, causing some of them to stumble into the river.

It was the last time Caniço, who could not swim, was seen again.

An official report released Tuesday found no direct link between the action taken by the police and Caniço’s death.

But that is unlikely to satisfy protesters and politicians who have demanded answers after what they see as yet another case of the use of unnecessary force by French police.