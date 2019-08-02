Skip to main content
US officially pulls out of Cold War nuclear missile treaty

Video by: Erin Ogunkeye

The United States is slated to withdraw officially from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty on Friday, August 2, clearing the way for a new arms race with Russia -- and throwing China into the mix.

The treaty -- concluded by then US president Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1987 -- limited the Cold War superpowers' medium-range missiles, both conventional and nuclear. France 24 looks back.

